Oxford Square Capital NAV per share falls 5.5% in Q4

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Q4 GAAP net investment income of 18 cents per share compares with the single analyst estimate of 19 cents and slipped from 19 cents in Q3.

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was 10 cents per share for the quarter compared with a net decrease of 69 cents in Q3.

Net asset value per share of $5.12 at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $5.42 at Q3-end.

Q4 total investment income of $13.4M fell short of the $13.7M estimate and was down $700K from Q3.

At Q4-end, OXSQ had two debt investments on non-accrual status with a combined fair value of $5.8M.

Previously: Oxford Square Capital misses on total investment income (Feb. 26)