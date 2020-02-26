Sinclair Broadcast -8% after profits fall short

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has slipped 8.1% today after its profits came up light in its Q4 report, one reflecting a much bigger company with triple the enterprise value from 2018.

Revenues rose 82% to $1.622B, largely in line with expectations, and of that, media revenues rose 86% to $1.581B.

Distribution revenues jumped to $1.104B from $334M, and revenues from digital businesses rose 36%. Political revenues fell to $23M from the previous election-cycle total of $150M.

Operating income rose to $277M from $263M.

But net income dropped to $44M from the previous election-year total of $206M.

For the current quarter (including the Fox RSNs and stake in YES Network among other moves), it's guiding to total revenues of $1.647B-$1.675B - with media revenues of $1.61B-$1.63B (Advertising $425M-$447M; Distribution $1.16B-$1.166B).

