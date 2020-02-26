Another safety fix mandated for 737 MAX

The proposed directive would require inspecting and fixing a metallic lining that serves as a shield against lightning strikes for engine-control wiring, which could result in dual-engine power loss in the event of a strike.

It's applicable to all 737 MAX aircraft assembled so far - because the entire fleet "may be affected by the identified unsafe condition" - though a Boeing (BA +3.4% ) spokesman said the issues aren't expected to affect the anticipated return of the planes around mid-2020.

The FAA estimates it could take 12 hours of work for mechanics to check and repair the problem on each plane.