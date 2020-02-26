Stocks surge higher

An early bounce has morphed into a sizable rally 90 minutes into the session, with the Dow and S&P 500 up 1.6% , and the Nasdaq ahead 1.9% . These are nice moves, but nowhere close to putting a dent into losses over the previous two sessions.

In Europe, big early losses have been erased, and the Stoxx 600 is now flat on the session.

Oil's up 1% , and gold is down 0.7% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.35%.

The president has scheduled a 6 PM ET press conference to talk about the coronavirus response. In the meantime, Senate Minority Leader Schumer is proposing to spend $8.5B to fight the virus - $6B more than the president has proposed.