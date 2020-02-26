DBS expects Budweiser Brewing to outperform

DBS Group Research initiates a Buy rating on Budweiser Brewing Company (BUDBC) on its view that short-term headwinds like the coronavirus outbreak and weak sales volume in South Korea will be outlived.

"As the largest beer company in sales value terms with unparalleled profitability in the Asia Pacific region, we believe BUD APAC possesses great premiumisation potential due to its ongoing product mix upgrade and market share gain via its comprehensive brand matrix and strong sales network," writes analyst Vincent Yang.

DBS assigns a sum-of-the-parts valuation to Budweiser Brewing of HKD$31.98 (21X the FY21 EV/EBITDA estimate). Budweiser Brewing closed at HKD$24.30 earlier today in Hong Kong under trading symbol 1876.