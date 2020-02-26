Sellas Life Sciences soars nearly 50% on leukemia drug trial data

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS +45.4% ) skyrockets as much as 70% after unveiling positive results for its Phase 1/2 study of its Galinpepimut-S treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Sellas says the trial data showed a significant difference in the survival rate of patients treated with GPS compared with standard care.

"We're extremely pleased with this follow-up data, which show that GPS may have potential as a longer-term therapy for AML patients in CR2, an aggressive disease where the majority of patients typically relapse and have a survival rate of approximately five months with best standard therapy," the company says.