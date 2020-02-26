BP to cut ties with three U.S. petroleum lobby groups in climate conflict

BP (BP +0.9% ) says it will not renew its membership in three U.S. petroleum trade associations due to differences over climate change policies.

BP will leave the Western States Petroleum Association, the Western Energy Alliance and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the top U.S. refining lobby which has been criticized for lobbying against climate change regulation, campaigning for the U.S. to withdraw from the 2016 Paris Agreement and urging senators to reject the Green New Deal.

The move comes after new CEO Bernard Looney earlier this month announced the company's plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.