CFRA positive on Cars.com after sales miss

CFRA clips its price target on Buy-rated Cars.com (CARS -15.8% ) to $12 from $14 after taking in the retailer's Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

"We believe CARS is turning the corner and highlight its recent uptick in new site visitors as well as 100% domestic exposure, which we believe will lead to outperformance relative to many of the more coronavirus-exposed names," writes analyst Garrett Nelson.

The $12 PT from CFRA (8.0X the 2021 EPS estimate) vs. the 52-week trading range of $8.23 to $25.48 and the average sell-side PT of $16.67.

Previously: Cars.com EPS beats by $0.26, misses on revenue (Feb. 26)