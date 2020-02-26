JPMorgan focuses on investing in growth at investor day

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +1.7% ) 2021 net interest income guidance "was the biggest source of skepticism" at the bank's investor day "as many investors believe guidance, which assumes two rate cuts in 2020, appears aggressive," writes Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

Still, he expects the stock to outperform in weeks ahead as it has after previous investor days. He sees better risk/reward at peers like Bank of America (BAC +0.5% ) on better earnings growth outlook on a more favorable loan mix and higher buyback capacity.

Odeon analyst Dick Bove points out that the bank faces pricing pressure in "virtually every market that JPMorgan serves," noting that computing power is a direct threat to industries that process large amounts of small transactions quickly such as finance.

Bove, who rates JPM a Buy, says the bank, which has trillions of dollars on its balance sheet and tens of millions of customers, "already has what it needs to succeed in an industry under severe stress."

Chubak maintains Peer Perform on JPM and raises 2020 EPS estimate to $10.72 (vs. $10.84 consensus) from $10.69, 2021 EPS estimate to $11.34 (vs. $11.63 consensus) from $11.05, and price target to $140 from $137.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, which rates JPM at Hold, sees market share gains continuing as JPM focuses on franchise-enhancing investments and acquisitions; he trims his 2020 EPS estimate to $10.50 from $10.60 and leaves '21 estimate unchanged at $11.20.

JPM boss Jamie Dimon's comments suggest "an increasing appetite to do a larger transformative deal," Chubak writes. Focus on investing in growth initiatives indicates "lower appetite" for buybacks, he said.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, which rates the bank Peform, noted that guidance was generally consistent with consensus estimates and the "banking industry is way more stable and growthy than investors commonly perceive."

"We continue to view JPM as a solid core holding among banks, though at present we stay with lower returns but more room to raise them," such as Citigroup (C +1% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.7% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.1% ), said Kotowski, who ranks JPM as Perform.

