HSBC downgrades Nike

HSBC drops Nike (NKE +1.6% ) to a Hold rating from Buy as it expresses some surprise that shares are only modestly down from their all-time highs amid the coronavirus disruption.

The HSBC analyst team sees Chinese profit risk and F/X headwinds as limiting the upside potential from Nike's current level.

"Today, on our new estimates, shares are trading at 31.9x calendar 2020 PE and 28.7x calendar 2021 PE, a hefty though likely deserved multiple given the sector and the leadership status of the company, not to mention significant cash generation and returns," notes HSBC.

Nike is due to report earnings in late March.