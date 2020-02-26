Chesapeake Energy hits record low on reverse split plan

The plunge in Chesapeake Energy (CHK -22.2% ) shares accelerates to an all-time low after CEO Doug Lawler discussed launching a reverse stock split during the company's earnings conference call.

The stock remains in danger of being relegated to OTC trading within months unless its average share price rebounds to at least $1.

"While we have stock prices fall into very low levels, we will commence actions to reverse split the number of shares with the filing of the proxy in a few weeks," Lawler said on the call.

The CEO also said "the challenging macro pricing environment" has "further deteriorated" in recent weeks, causing "a much softer commodity price outlook in 2020."