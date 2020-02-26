AMC Networks -4.7% after profit miss

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is down 4.7% following a Q4 report where it beat high estimates with revenues but fell short of consensus profits.

Revenues ticked up to $785.2M with strength in the international operations.

Operating income was $42M on GAAP basis - down nearly 70% Y/Y - and $200M as adjusted (down 8.7% amid a decline at National Networks).

And the company swung to a net loss of $9M from a year-ago profit of $72M.

"We are seeing momentum for our targeted SVOD services, which passed two million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter, as we continue to invest in strong, desirable content and valuable IP, diversify through new areas of content monetization and maximize the long-term value of our core networks and brands," says CEO Josh Sapan.

Net revenue by segment: National Networks, $589.2M (down 0.6%); International and other, $200.7M (up 6.5%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: National Networks, $181.96M (down 13.1%); International and other, $14.96M (up 75.1%).

The company took charges of $107M tied to AMC Networks International: $98M on a partial writedown of goodwill, along with $9M tied to disposition of certain businesses.

