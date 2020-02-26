Elizabeth Warren pushes Larry Fink on pledge to combat climate change

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urges BlackRock's Larry Fink to support her Climate Risk Disclosure Act, as a way to prove he's serious about pushing companies to embrace standards that will reduce their impact on the climate.

The senator, who's vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, also wants Fink to describe "concrete steps" BlackRock is taking to meet its commitments, according to a letter she sent to the BlackRock boss.

She specifically asked about BlackRock's definition of ESG ETFs, which focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. Fink has vowed to double BlackRock's offerings focused on ESG.

Some ESG funds have drawn criticism for including companies that appear contradictory to their objective, such as fossil fuel companies.

Warren's proposed legislation would require every public company to disclose to the SEC information about climate risks to business, such as greenhouse gas emissions.

For fossil-fuel companies, the act would require more detailed reports.