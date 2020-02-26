Novavax says making progress in developing coronavirus vaccine

Novavax (NVAX +18.2% ) surges again after announcing progress in its efforts to develop a novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The company says it is assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animal models before identifying an optimal candidate for human testing, which is expected to begin by the end of spring 2020.

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine candidates use its recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform to generate antigens derived from the coronavirus spike protein, and it expects to use its Matrix-M adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins reiterates a Buy rating and $27.50 price target on Novavax, saying investors are right to buy up shares today and noting the company only began working on its vaccine Jan. 10, when the World Health Organization announced the genetic sequence of this novel coronavirus.