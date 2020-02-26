Gray TV takes minority stake in Tegna's Premion ad business

Gray Television (GTN -3.7% ) is partnering with Tegna (TGNA -2% ) on over-the-top service.

Gray will take a minority stake in Tegna's Premion, its connected TV/over-the-top ad business.

That means Gray will resell Premion's services across all 93 of its TV markets. Both companies will have the right to independently sell Premion in market where they both operate a local TV station, and the deal doesn't include selling spot advertising.

Premion has direct relationships with more than 125 premium branded networks; it exceeded $100M in revenue last year.