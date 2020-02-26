Stock recovery loses steam

The morning's stock bounce fades after Germany's health minister warned that the country is at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg reports.

The S&P 500 earlier 1.7% narrows to +0.3% ; the Nasdaq, up 0.6% , had risen as much as 2.0%; and the Dow's 0.3% increase compares with its earlier increase of 1.7%.

In tandem, Treasurys slide turns around, pushing the 10-year yield down to 1.33% after reaching as high as 1.38%.

Energy ( -1.1% ) is the only decliner among S&P 500 industry sectors, while information technology ( +1.2% ), materials ( +1.0% ), and health care ( +0.8% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil falls 0.9% to $49.43 per barrel and gold slips 0.4% to $1,643.80 per ounce.

U.S. Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 99.05.