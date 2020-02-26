Stock recovery loses steam

The morning's stock bounce fades after Germany's health minister warned that the country is at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg reports.
The S&P 500 earlier 1.7% narrows to +0.3%; the Nasdaq, up 0.6%, had risen as much as 2.0%; and the Dow's 0.3% increase compares with its earlier increase of 1.7%.
In tandem, Treasurys slide turns around, pushing the 10-year yield down to 1.33% after reaching as high as 1.38%.
Energy (-1.1%) is the only decliner among S&P 500 industry sectors, while information technology (+1.2%), materials (+1.0%), and health care (+0.8%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil falls 0.9% to $49.43 per barrel and gold slips 0.4% to $1,643.80 per ounce.
U.S. Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 99.05.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 ends the session flat, the FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, and DAX closed down 0.1%.
