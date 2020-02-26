FTC files suit to block Peabody-Arch Coal JV

Peabody Energy (BTU -10.6% ) and Arch Coal (ARCH -4% ) say they plan to continue to pursue creation of a joint venture to strengthen coal's competitiveness with other energy sources, after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the deal.

The FTC says the combination would eliminate competition between Peabody and Arch, which are the two major competitors in the market for thermal coal in the Southern Powder River Basin and the two largest coal miners in the U.S.

The agency says it will seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in a Missouri federal court to halt the deal ahead of a pending administrative trial.

Peabody and Arch agreed last June to create a venture to jointly run seven coal mines in Wyoming and Colorado, hoping to generate $120M/year in cost savings over a decade.