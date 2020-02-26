Ocwen +6.2% after Q4 beat, exiting PHH subservicing

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) advances 6.2% after Q4 GAAP EPS of 26 cents beat the 8-cent average of two analysts and swung from a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

OCN also doesn't expect material financial impact from right-sizing and transition costs, net of deboarding fees, related to exiting the legacy PHH subservicing portfolio with New Residential.

"We have built a significant originations platform that we expect to generate enough volume to grow our owned servicing portfolio in 2020, as well as to take advantage of opportunities to grow and diversify our subservicing, excluding NRZ, with the support of potential capital partners," said Ocwen President and CEO Glen A. Messina.

Q4 total revenue of $261.2M exceeds the $256.2M consensus (2 estimates) and declined from $310.9M a year ago.

Sees achieving adjusted pretax profitability in Q3 2020.

Targets long-run low- to mid-teen return on equity.

Constant prepayment rate of 16.7% in Q4 decreased from 17.7% in Q3.

Combined volume in 2019 from lending and flow channels was $2.8B; January annualized origination volume from both channels was ~$9B.

Previously: Ocwen Financial EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)