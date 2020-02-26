Vir Biotech to partner with WuXi on antibodies to treat coronavirus

Vir Biotechnology (VIR +27.6% ) jumps to all-time highs after announcing a development and manufacturing collaboration with WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) to advance and produce antibodies for a potential coronavirus treatment.

Under the deal terms, WuXi will be responsible for cell-line development, process and formulation development and early production for clinical development.

If the antibodies obtain regulatory approvals, WuXi would hold commercialization rights in China, while Vir has the rights in all other markets worldwide.

Vir recently said it identified two monoclonal antibodies that bind the coronavirus causing the current outbreak, SARS-Cov-2.