PREIT sinks 23% after debt covenant warning, Q4 miss

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) plunge s 23% to at least an 11-year low after warning that it expects it won't meet some financial covenants this year.

Add on to that disappointing Q4 results as the REIT continues to reel from retailer bankruptcies and store closings.

Citi analyst Michael Bilerman calls the news "very concerning," and wrote "it's unclear to us why PEI insists on over-funding the dividend under these circumstances."

PEI said it's entering talks with lenders to modify terms of its debt covenants and it plans to sell assets for expected gross proceeds of $312.6M to boost its liquidity.

Citi reiterates Sell rating.

