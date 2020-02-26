Retail sales seen rising 3.5% to 4.1% this year

The National Retail Federation forecasts retail sales will increase between 3.5% and 4.1% to $3.93T to $3.95T this year as strong economic fundamentals offset concerns over trade and the coronavirus.

The forecast brackets the 3.7% gain in retail sales recorded in 2019.

"Consumers remain upbeat and have the confidence to spend, and the steady wage growth that has come with the strong job market is fueling their spending. The state of the consumer is very healthy," says NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.