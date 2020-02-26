Bigger Nexstar sees revenue growth, profits fall

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is off 2.7% after a mixed fourth quarter - its first full quarter reflecting the Tribune Media acquisition - where it edged revenue consensus but saw net income fall 26%.

Revenues overall rose by 38% to $1.1B, incorporating operations from the Tribune Media stations as of Sept. 19, as well as WGN America.

Operating income fell by 6%, though, to $256.5M, and net income dropped 26.3% to $113.9M.

Revenue breakout: Core advertising, $525.5M (up 76.1%); Political advertising, $36.5M (down 73.9%); Distribution fee revenue, $445.8M (up 56.7%); Digital revenue, $74.3M (up 14.2%); Other, $17.97M (up 81.4%).

Broadcast cash flow rose nearly 10%, to $416.8M, with a margin of 37.9%.

It expects average annual free cash flow for the 2020-2021 cycle to come to $1.175B.

Press release