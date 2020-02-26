Stocks gains vanish

Stocks dip into the red as investors assess new data that the coronavirus outbreak is widening.

The first cases of the disease in Greece and South America were reported, and U.S. health officials on Tuesday warned they expect it to spread in the U.S.

The Nasdaq, which had risen as much as 2.0%, slips 0.2% ; the S&P 500 falls 0.4% , and the Dow declines 0.4% in midafternoon trading.

Bonds resume their rally, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 3 basis points to 1.32%.