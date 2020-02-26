Intellia Therapeutics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (-30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.58M (+21.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.