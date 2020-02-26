Algonquin Power & Utilities Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.41M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.