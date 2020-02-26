Western Midstream Partners Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+360.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.34M (+25.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WES has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.