NiSource unit pleads guilty to federal charge over 2018 gas explosions

NiSource's (NI -1.2% ) Columbia Gas of Massachusetts agrees to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge in violation of the federal Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act and pay a $53M fine after explosions and fires in 2018 that killed one person and injured 25 others.

The company also agrees to sell its operations in Massachusetts as a result of the disaster, and will implement safety procedures at pipelines it owns in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and other states.

The $53M fine is the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety act, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts says.