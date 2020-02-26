iRhythm Technologies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.42M (+35.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.