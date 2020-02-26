Southwestern Energy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.77M (-35.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.