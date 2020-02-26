Stars Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $673.19M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.