Nevro upgraded at Canaccord on pain relief device, pipeline

Nevro (NVRO +5.6% ) hits all-time highs as Canaccord Genuity upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to $153 from $120.

Canaccord analyst Jason Mills says Nevro's Q4 print, in line with the firm's pre-announcement, capped off a remarkable turnaround year for the business, catalyzed by outstanding execution by new CEO Keith Grossman, who has clearly changed the company's culture.

Indeed, execution by new management has been nothing short of stellar, Mills says, as both trail and perm rates were strong for the third straight quarter, with trial rates up 15%, 18% and 17% in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively, while permanent placements grew 10%, 18% and 20% in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively.