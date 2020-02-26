Crocs Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+170.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $261.5M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.