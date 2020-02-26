Cinema stocks wilt amid market's virus worries

U.S. movie-theater stocks are unsurprisingly suffering along with the virus-driven market downturn, with AMC now down 10.2% and hitting its record low of $5.88.

Publicly traded peers also declining today: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), -6.6% ; IMAX, -4.5% ; Marcus (NYSE:MCS), -7.4% ; Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), -1.7% . Regal owner Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) fell 1.4% in London.

Last month, AMC CFO Craig Ramsey had warned not to expect as good a year at the box office with a weaker slate compared to 2019, and he noted company debt was "higher than we'd like it to be."

And Benchmark cut its AMC estimates in a note yesterday, pointing to those factors as well as coronavirus fears.