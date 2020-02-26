Seadrill Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 26, 2020 5:30 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRLF)SDRLFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.42 (+33.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.25M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SDRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.