Anaplan Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.17M (+40.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.