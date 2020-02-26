Nielsen Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NLSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.