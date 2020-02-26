U.S. will trim biofuel waivers for oil refineries - Bloomberg

The Trump administration has decided to reduce exemptions for oil refineries from federal requirements to use biofuels in response to a ruling last month from the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Bloomberg reports.

A three-judge panel ruled in January that the Environmental Protection Agency wrongly waived three refineries from requirements to use biofuels.

Under the decision reached by Trump administration officials, the EPA would effectively apply the court ruling nationwide, which would mean that only a handful of oil refineries likely will qualify for the waivers going forward, down from dozens in recent years, according to the report.

The approach would represent a victory for biofuel producers who have fought the exemptions and accused the Trump administration of siding with the oil industrye.

Relevant tickers include CVI, CVRR, HFC, MPC, VLO, PSX, PBF, DK, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE