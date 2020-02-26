Dell Technologies Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.92B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.