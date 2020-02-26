Nokia says it's first to end-to-end network slicing

Nokia (NOK +7.7% ) has launched end-to-end slicing network functionality for its 4G and 5G New Radio offerings.

It says it's first to the capability, which is meant to let mobile operators deploy offerings with business characteristics such as service level agreements.

"Nokia’s new solution enables operators to start building their network slicing business today with LTE and 5G NR," the company says, adding the capability can be deployed through a software upgrade to existing LTE and 5G non-standalone networks.

It's developing the solution in concert with A1 and Telia.