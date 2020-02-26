Autodesk Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.09M (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.