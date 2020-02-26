AMC Entertainment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.