Pure Storage Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.45M (+15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.