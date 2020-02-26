Dycom hits five-year low after big Q4 loss, downside guidance

Dycom Industries (DY -27.4% ) plunges after posting a much wider than expected Q4 loss and providing a disappointing outlook for Q1.

Dycom's unadjusted Q4 loss narrowed to $11.2M from $12.1M in the year-ago quarter, but its adjusted $0.23/share loss flipped from a $0.10/share profit a year ago.

During its earnings conference call, Dycom cited adverse weather, seasonal effects, ongoing challenges with a large customer program, and a slow start with a specific customer in rolling out its new system weighed on margins in the quarter.

Dycom expects Q1 total contract revenues of $730M-$780M, while offering wide-ranging EPS guidance from a $0.09 loss to a $0.08 profit, citing slower than expected start on a customer project as well as difficulties with another customer in rolling out its new system.

The company also said on the call that it expects certain Q4 margin pressure to continue during Q1, as it remains challenged by costs driven by the complexity of the large customer program, which has experienced increased costs related to difficult soil conditions in two markets and the roll-out of a new system by the customer.