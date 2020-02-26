Eaton Vance gets $6.1B net inflows in Q1

Eaton Vance (EV +1.3% ) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 85 cents and increased from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $452.6M vs. $444.0M consensus and $433.7M a year ago.

Consolidated net inflows of $6.1B for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 represents 5% annualized internal growth in managed assets vs. net inflows of $1.5B and 1% annualized internal growth in managed assets in Q1 2019.

Consolidated assets under management of $518.2B at Jan. 31, 2020 compares with $518.6B at Dec. 31, 2019 and $497.4B at Oct. 31, 2019.

Sequential quarterly increase in consolidated AUM reflects net inflows of $6.1B and market price appreciation of $14.6B in Q1 2020.

