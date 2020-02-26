City Office REIT falls 2.2% after Q4 misses, guidance disappoints

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) falls 2.2% after the REIT's 2020 guidance for core FFO of $1.13-$1.18 trails the consensus estimate of $1.21.

Sees same-store cash net operating income growth of 1.0%-3.0% and assumes occupancy of 92.0%-94.0% at Dec. 31, 2020.

Q4 core FFO per share of 25 cents comes in a penny shy of the consensus for 26 cents

Same-store cash NOI rose 3.9% Y/Y in Q1 and 4.3% in 2019.

Q4 revenue of $39.1M fell short of the $40.3M consensus and increased from $34.2M a year earlier.

