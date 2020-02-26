3M climbs on mask demand in latest coronavirus play

3M (MMM +1.7% ) is one of the Dow's top gainers on the day as Melius Research upgrades shares to Buy from Hold, citing demand for N95 respirator masks now in short supply.

U.S. health officials say there could be a need for 300M facemasks in the event of a domestic coronavirus outbreak, and 3M - which makes everything from dental equipment to Post-it notes - is the biggest supplier of the masks, which are widely used by healthcare workers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Azar told a House panel today that the U.S. has ~12M N95 respirators stockpiled but would need significantly more in the event of an outbreak.