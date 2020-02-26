Booking Holdings -3% after coronavirus impact hits guidance

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were up 5.9% in Q4 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.8% increase. On a constant currency basis, bookings rose 7% during the quarter.

Room nights sold were up 11.8% to top the consensus mark of +9.5%, while rental car days were 11.9% higher. Airline tickets were up 11.3% on an unit basis.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA rose 2% during the quarter to $1.28B vs. $1.25B consensus.

Looking ahead, Booking sees Q1 revenue of $2.64B to $2.75B vs. $2.98B and adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of $560M to $590M for Q1 vs. $722M consensus. The coronavirus outbreak is seen having a significant and material impact on the quarter.

"While the outlook for global travel in the nearterm is uncertain due to the coronavirus, we will manage the business appropriately to enhance long-term value for our stakeholders," says CEO Glenn Fogel.