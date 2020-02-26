U.S. crude slumps to lowest settlement in more than a year

U.S. crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) tumbles to its lowest price in more than a year after hundreds of new coronavirus cases were reported in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, adding to fears of weaker energy demand.

April WTI crude settled -2.3% to $48.73/bbl, its lowest closing price since January 2019, while April Brent closed -2.8% to $53.43/bbl.

The demand worries outweighed early support from a smaller than expected weekly increase in U.S. crude inventories.

The virus is "spreading in Europe and it'll spread in the U.S. with a wider negative demand shock from the U.S. side," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets, tells WSJ.

Goldman Sachs slashed its 2020 oil demand growth forecast to 600K bbl/day from 1.2M bbl/day, and cut its Brent price outlook to $60/bbl from $63/bbl, but sees prices improving through the year, assuming demand begins to normalize in H2.

"The jet [fuel]/kerosene market has arguably suffered the most" from the outbreak, according to analysts at JBC Energy, who say they have shaved off more than half its global demand growth forecast for 2020 since January.

Energy again ranks last among the S&P 500's industry sectors, -3% today and 21% lower YTD.

