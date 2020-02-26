Square issues soft 2020 guidance; Q4 EPS beats

Square (NYSE:SQ) guidance for 2020 adjusted EPS of 90 cents-94 cents trails consensus of 95 cents.

Sees 2020 total net revenue of $5.90B-$5.96B.

Expects Q1 adjusted EPS of 16 cents-18 cents, at least as good as the 16 cent consensus.

Sees Q1 net revenue of $1.34B-$1.36B.

Q4 EPS of 23 cents beats the 21 cent consensus and compares with 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $1.31B vs. $933M in the year-ago quarter; excluding Caviar total net revenue in the quarter was $1.3B, up 46% Y/Y.

Total net revenue for the Cash App in Q4 was $361M, up 147% Y/Y. Excluding bitcoin, Cash App revenue was $183M, up 96% Y/Y.

Subscription and services-based revenue was $281M, up 45% Y/Y; subscription and services-based gross profit was $231M, up 63% Y/Y.

Q4 gross payment volume of $28.6B vs. $28.2B in Q3 and $23.0B a year ago.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Square EPS beats by $0.02 (Feb. 26)