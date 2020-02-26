Hostess Brands -1% after light profit guide

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is on watch after issuing guidance below expectations.

The food company anticipates FY20 EPS of $0.65 to $0.75 vs. $0.77 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $225M to $240M. Capital expenditures of $50M to $60M are expected.

Hostess expects a leverage ratio of approximately 4X at the end of 2020, increased by the additional debt incurred to finance the Voortman acquisition partially offset by strong operating cash flows.

TWNK -0.62% AH to $12.91.

